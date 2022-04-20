Written by Moshe ben Asher

Kick-Starting the Public Powers and Power-Leverage of Popular Assemblies

If we believe that the individual struggle for life may widen into a struggle for the lives of all, surely the demand of an individual for decency and comfort, for a chance to work and obtain the fulness of life, may be widened until it gradually embraces all the members of the community and rises into a sense of the common weal. —Jane Addams[1]

The Takedown of American Democracy

The appeal to remake American democracy from the bottom up has persisted for decades,[ii] although it’s usually rejected out of hand as a pipe dream. But perhaps now, in response to the existential threat to our electoral democracy, there is a glimmer of interest in this visionary strategy to end the political infirmity[iii] of the demos.[iv] The depravity of authoritarianism is casting a shadow over our political culture and institutions, blinding us to the commonweal.[v] The menace is not theoretical, since it has become the raison d'être of Republican-dominated state legislatures and governors, the Republican members of Congress, and the politicized agenda of the SCOTUS.[vi]

Even now, no countervailing institutional response has emerged with any hope of deflating the white grievance, nativism, and “Great Replacement”[vii] rhetoric set loose by Trump[viii] and steering the Republican party from the rear.[ix] In the absence of an antidote, the MAGA movement has become a runaway populist train of reactionary[x] nationalism,[xi] driven by Trump with the imprimatur of the brotherhood of billionaires,[xii] rolling toward a destination of fascist oligarchy.[xiii] The inexhaustible fuel of Trump’s authoritarian drive is the non-WASP[xiv] population’s swelling size and assertiveness, politically, economically, culturally and socially.[xv] Magnifying our peril, the consciousness of the public, diverted from political affairs by the pandemic’s threats to well-being, may cause the end of our democracy[xvi] to pass undefended by most of the electorate.[xvii]

Internet media and the mainstream press are awash with predictions that without a major countervailing initiative, the institutions of American democracy will be moribund by the end of the 2024 presidential election. But neither the Democratic Party,[xviii] nor the Congress, nor the President, nor the SCOTUS, nor corporate-America[xix] has demonstrated the wherewithal or the desire to put the brakes on this runaway train.[xx] And, given that its planned route is almost entirely by way of Republican-controlled state legislatures (since Congress has failed to pass major electoral reform legislation,[xxi] which has been blocked by Republican filibustering), the end of the line for American democracy looms ahead.[xxii]

But even if electoral reform legislation had been signed into law in time to slow down or stop the Republican efforts at suppression and subversion, there is no reason to think the SCOTUS would have upheld those reforms when challenged by right-wing forces.[xxiii] The likely effect of such legislation, had it passed, would have been to delay but not permanently derail the U.S. from becoming a fascist oligarchy. Although this may sound far-fetched, it has the potential to become our inescapable history given the inertia and momentum of the forces already in play, especially our historic level of “pernicious polarization” following a “. . . demographic shift that poses a threat to the white population that has historically been the dominant group in all areas of power, allowing political leaders to exploit insecurities surrounding their loss of status.”[xxiv]

The Painful Path of Salvation

We have had a multi-decade demonstration of the futility of political and policy strategies to reverse the historic U.S. economic inequality[xxv] and the morally unhinged use of the reactionary political power it has generated.[xxvi] The corruption of the Republican party, the conservative take-over of the SCOTUS, the Republican domination of state legislatures, and the right-wing control of both traditional and Internet media are not incidental developments but the long-term strategic objectives of the billionaire brotherhood.[xxvii] Presumably, the electoral crisis is their win-or-die strategy to transform the nation into the capitol of a fascist oligarchic empire.

Given their attacks on our foundational institutions—think public education,[xxviii] criminal and civil justice,[xxix] electoral districting and administration,[xxx] Congressional law-making,[xxxi] public health,[xxxii] and media monopolization[xxxiii]—now waged openly on their behalf by the reactionary MAGA-movement’s threats and intimidation tactics,[xxxiv] many of these institutions no longer demonstrate the potential for self-correction, which would seem to require a reversal of the country’s economic inequality and an empowering response to the “discoordination” of the demos.[xxxv]

Without a plausible alternative, we have no better hope to revive our democracy and see it thrive than deepening direct political participation. K. Sabeel Rahman has observed, “. . . the United States has a civic and political infrastructure that is not oriented towards the building of capacities for shared self-rule . . .” [xxxvi] And Benjamin Barber, in his highly regarded book, Strong Democracy: Participatory Politics for a New Age, noted:

. . . America still has no nationwide system of local civic participation. For this reason, the first and most important reform in a strong democratic platform must be the introduction of a national system of neighborhood assemblies . . . in every district in America.[xxxvii]

This is hardly a new idea. The linchpin of Thomas Jefferson’s visionary corrective for the new republic was his proposal to subdivide the counties into small, inde­pendent governments resembling New England towns. He envisioned town-like “little republics,” direct democracies that would afford opportunities for every citizen to act in government.[xxxviii] Several decades later, Wendell Phillips, an abolitionist, articulated the most compelling reason to root democracy in directly democratic neighborhood assemblies:

Trust the people—the wise and the ignorant, the good and the bad—with the gravest of questions, and in the end, you educate the race. At the same time, you secure, not perfect institutions, not necessarily good ones, but the best possible while human nature is the basis and the only material to build with.[xxxix]

To revive commitment to the commonweal will require millions of us working together to build face-to-face public organizations of self-governance, overcoming the challenges, because that’s the only practical way we have to rebuild trust in one another,[xl] without which we will have neither commonweal nor democracy. Empowering that participation would anchor politics in the verity that there is no better judge of what’s good for the demos than the demos itself; that there is no greater political satisfaction than knowing that what we have, we have chosen for ourselves. That strategic outcome calls for vesting public powers[xli] and power-leverage in the demos, which now appear to be the only means to undermine the ideology of fascist oligarchy and bring down the reign of the billionaires.

Perhaps the first step to remake our failing democracy by the addition of participatory self-governance is the recognition that it will not result from voluntary relinquishment of power by the wealthy and powerful or by multiple grassroots campaigns on a plethora of worthy issues. History teaches it will only come from the initiative and sacrifice of millions who join in a multi-decade, unified struggle[xlii] to ensure the triumph of democracy. No transformative American movement for the commonweal has ever been built on voluntarily devolved power or in the absence of a widely shared strategic moral vision—not the American revolution, not the anti-slavery movement, not the labor movement, not the populist movement, not the women’s suffrage movement, not the civil rights movement, none of them.

This vision necessarily describes a painful path to our national salvation, a decades-long struggle against ruthless opposition to remake the structure of our democracy, stirred on by witnessing either its continuing decline, or a guerrilla-terrorism version of civil war, or much worse.[xliii] It’s also true, however, “Most countries that were able to avoid a second civil war shared an ability to strengthen the quality of their governance. They doubled down on democracy and moved up the polity scale.”[xliv]

As the takedown of our democracy approaches the point of no return, the mission before us is clear, should we decide to accept it: Remake our democracy. Start at the grassroots. Begin the struggle for direct citizen control of representative government and the major corporations. Do the groundwork for the all-out battle to dethrone the billionaire oligarchs who have raised themselves up on the ruin of the country. Because that’s the least of what it will take to restore the U.S. as a model democracy.

The Field of Action

The implied organizing strategy calls for encouraging every American to reject the role of consumer cipher and instead to take on the responsibility of citizenhood[xlv] by participating directly in the institutionalized wielding of public powers. Citizens are not advisors or critics but legally entitled discussants, decision-makers, and actors, because every one of us has an irreplaceable part to play. No one can represent our individual demands for relief from poverty, oppression, and injustice. No representative can stand in for our sacrifice and risk-taking to remake our democracy out of love of God, family, community, and nation. And representatives cannot replace our individual will to self-governing freedom, given that “Representation is incompatible with freedom because it delegates and thus alienates political will at the cost of genuine self-government.”[xlvi]

The urban city stands out as the venue in which to institutionalize direct decision-making in governance as a right of citizenship. The city governs closest to the demos, and it is the most politically accessible government with significant public powers, ground-zero of the nation’s poverty, oppression, and injustice, the nerve center of capitalist wealth, and the heartbeat of the global economy. As the urban municipality continues to evolve into the “global city,” scholars of public administration tell us that these cities will increasingly dominate information, communication, and manufacturing technologies,[xlvii] the profit-centers that empower the fascist oligarchs and, in turn, their corruption of democratic institutions.[xlviii]

The directly democratic popular assembly, patterned on the “open-town” governments of New England, stands alone as the most promising organizing model to radically remake democracy. This home-grown form of local government can come to life in our cities as the lower tier of two-tier[xlix] municipal governance. Imagine your city no longer governed by a handful of elected representatives, exclusively in control of all the public powers and claiming to represent constituencies of tens or even hundreds of thousands, but that some of those powers have become shared with and accountable to popular assemblies, neighborhood governments. Those assemblies would have a partnership role in decisions about zoning, public safety, public utilities, public health, and much more.

The Fuller Court. The Supreme Court in 1892, under the chief justiceship of Melville Fuller, a few years before the Court’s trio of pro-capitalist rulings.

One of the most significant lessons taught by the four-century success of popular assemblies in New England is that “ordinary” citizens can learn the deliberation and decision-making of self-governance, responsibly exercising the public powers. The history of open-town meetings also confirms that self-governance has not been voluntarily devolved by higher authorities; it has resulted from the initiative and involvement of citizens prepared to claim their right to it and to administer it responsibly.

Doubts about this vision of directly democratic exercise of public powers by neighborhood popular assemblies are numerous and substantial, several of which we will consider below. But mostly they do not reflect distrust of the popular assembly per se or its adoption in a two-tier system of government, as in New England, where the towns, which remain broadly popular, are a lower tier of government within counties.[l]

Moreover, most moderates, liberals, and progressives favor granting some of the public powers directly to the people at-large. In fact, the last three-quarters of a century of community and faith-based organizing has been focused on building “people power,” reflecting an unarticulated Jeffersonianism, while enigmatically disallowing the necessity or possibility of restructuring our political and economic institutions.[li]

The Roots of a Strategic Moral Vision

Does an American form of local government innovated centuries ago make sense as a model for directly democratic popular assemblies nowadays, as urban neighborhood governments, to restructure American democracy? We may begin to answer that question by considering early open-town meetings in New England, which affords insight into their longevity, popularity, and worldwide acceptance as the truest expression of the democratic ideal.[lii]

Looking back to those early years, we can see members of a community working together in what appears to be an unremarkable activity. The settlers are constructing a modest building. It could be a place to satisfy a practical need, like the storage of communal tools. But we learn that throughout their lives it will be their church, where they meet to consider how they are governed by God; and it will be their civic meetinghouse, where they consider how to govern themselves, according to what they believe God requires of them.

Most of the early settlers were Puritans who shared strong ethical and spiritual convictions. Persecuted in England for their religious beliefs,[liii] they emigrated to America beginning in the early 1600s. The settlers were biased against hierarchical authority and instead favored local lay control; thus, they adopted the “congregational” system of church governance. As Alexis de Tocqueville saw it, “Puritanism was not merely a religious doctrine; but it corresponded in many points with the most absolute democratic and republican theories.”[liv]

The New England towns were founded as self-ruling polities for the sake of the commonweal, according to a moral-spiritual regimen that would ensure dedication to the commonweal. Their history is in sharp contrast to our own society’s two-track degeneration of morality and politics—to wit: our narcissistic devotion to amoral personal autonomy and self-entitlement,[lv] and the corruption of “representative” political institutions, many of which have lost their moral and ethical footing and have betrayed the commonweal.[lvi]

When thinking about the effects of contemporary secularism,[lvii] it may be helpful to understand the moral spirituality of the town citizenry, since its influence on their self-governance has been fundamental to the success of their assemblies, even though its narrow religiosity had sharply diminished by the eighteenth century. The early immigrant population of New England possessed a moral vision of achieving a good life, and they were fleeing from what they regarded as a morally corrupt society. Their ethos encompassed a commitment to “civic godliness,” which included improving the condition of the poor and increasing literacy.[lviii]

The Puritan legacy in New England includes accountability of officeholders, recognition of the rights of the individual, and the sovereignty of the people, which influenced both civil and religious institutions.[lix] However, of all the attributes of the towns, their “freedom” of self-governance continues to be the most inspiring. That freedom, unlike rule by representatives, demands face-to-face meeting of the citizens. Regardless of comity or conflict in their interaction, the town meeting was not shaped for the sake of comfortable participation in civic affairs but for the freedom of self-rule, perhaps because they intuitively understood:

Men and women who are not directly responsible through common deliberation, common decision, and common action for the policies that determine their common lives are not really free at all, however much they may enjoy security, private rights, and freedom from interference.”[lx]

Ralph Waldo Emerson described the effect of that freedom: “In every winding road, in every stone fence, in the smokes of the poorhouse chimney, in the clock on the church, they read their own power, and consider the wisdom and error of their judgments.”[lxi]

From their early years onward, the open-town assemblies show us how to actualize our freedom. Their mutual moral commitments, the basis of their trust of one another, nurtured the political will needed to free the colonies from the oppression of the British Empire and, eventually, to establish the government of the United States. “Town meeting fueled the spark that ultimately led to the American Revolution, and was lauded and studied for more than a century to follow.”[lxii]

Admirers and Critics of Open-Town Governance

The nineteenth century observers of the popular assemblies, particularly de Tocqueville[lxiii] and James Bryce,[lxiv] were convinced that the open-town meetings were both an ideal form of self-governance and nearly perfect “schools of democracy.”[lxv]

But among modern scholars, there are unabashed critics of the towns. My reading of their analyses raises questions about their relevance to present-day community organizing that looks to the New England town as a model for shared urban governance.

Perhaps the best explanation for the end of the praise of open-town government, which was replaced by sharp criticism in the Progressive era, is American industrialization and the shift of the population from rural-agrarian to urban-industrial. Local, direct democracy in assemblies came to be seen as irrelevant to urban governance which, given the size of its constituencies, was deemed necessarily representative. It required the development of new forms of direct democracy, such as the initiative, referendum, and recall.

While the critics mostly do not dispute the date-and-event history of the towns, some fault them as less than true democracies, because majority rule was not always the rule at the outset; women, non-landowners, and non-church members were not enfranchised; and indigenous neighbors were not accepted as equals.[lxvi] But does a government exist anywhere, regardless of how democratic and inclusive its present form, that would continue to be called a democracy if judged by its beginnings?[lxvii] The point is, the New England towns evolved over the centuries and now they are at least as inclusive as any other form of government in the United States.

Some critics fault the founders of the towns because they were not ideologically dedicated to creating an ideal form of democracy. Such criticism betokens academyopia. Only in the ivory tower does one imply that how actions were intellectually conceived, regardless of their evolved actual effects, determines their contemporary rightfulness. Presumably, the early settlers were living within the culture of their times, struggling to find the least burdensome, most efficient self-governance that would ensure their survival and the success of their communities—which happily turned out to be open-town direct democracy.

Although the view of the open towns in both the popular imagination and academic literature has gained and lost approbation over the centuries, the consensus of current opinion holds that the assemblies survive as ideal expressions of democracy in action.

The Nitty-Gritty of Doubt

The pivotal question about directly democratic popular assemblies as the lower tier of urban city government is whether their adaptation would be successful. We may be inspired by the history of these assemblies in New England, but doubts about their relevance to our current crisis of democracy may leave us far from motivated to support a movement that would rely on them to vest public powers in the demos. This section is an attempt to address some of those doubts, beginning with one of the most recently raised.

Wouldn’t an urban popular assembly with public powers, a neighborhood government, be vulnerable to hostile take-overs?

Would the New England-style popular assembly be vulnerable to hostile take-overs by anti-democratic forces, such as right-wing Republicans intent on electoral subversion and suppression? This concern may be assuaged by familiarity with the inherent strengths of the towns’ unique form of government.

Open-town leaders do not make attractive targets for corruption. One of the benchmarks of the towns has been the advisory role of their elected leaders, the selectmen (which now includes women). Adapted to urban governance, the selectmen (probably renamed) would call annual and special meetings, propose laws and policies, and generally supervise a range of neighborhood government activities. But while they might plan programs and services and the tax assessments to pay for them, those plans would not have the force of law until the citizens “signify their satisfaction” in an open-town meeting. Thus, in the history of this model, there is no evidence in the town records of any serious encroachment by selectmen on the prerogatives of the town meetings.

There is no history of corruption of a New England open-town government. To corrupt the polity, it would be necessary to corrupt most of the citizenry, since every citizen is both a direct producer and consumer of town ordinances, administrative policies, and services, in addition to acting directly on rare occasions to alter the structure of the government itself (e.g., adding finance committees, town managers, and more meeting days). Jefferson believed that given town self-rule, “. . . every man in the state will let his heart be torn out of his body sooner than let his power be wrested from him by a Caesar or Bonaparte.”[lxviii]

Another disincentive for hostile take-overs would be the costs and difficulties versus the prospective benefits. Taking over a state government or urban municipality holds out the promise of commandeering significant powers and resources, and the criminal justice system in this country makes it possible to avoid legal consequences for corruption of public officials.[lxix] But any single neighborhood government would not possess such attractive powers and resources, and its basic structure and culture would make it invulnerable to corruption as an organization.

Can we recreate New England open-town governments in American cities?

If we establish directly democratic popular assemblies as neighborhood governments in urban areas, undoubtedly, they will look and feel very different than the towns in New England. But some of the best features of direct democracy in the towns would follow their adaptation to urban governance, including repudiation of special interests, nonpartisan and non-ideological politics, incorruptibility of elected officials, and a combination of efficiency, equality, and accountability in public administration.

Can neighborhood governments be efficient and effective elements of urban city governance?

Public administration scholars claim that neighborhood governments cannot play a useful role in the governance of urban cities. They regard them as impractical, primarily because they are thought to work only with small constituencies, and because the demands on urban government arise across district-wide and metropolitan political and economic boundaries.

Notwithstanding these negative views, the potential of urban assemblies to deepen democratic participation has become increasingly attractive on the street, as indicated by the “right to the city,” “new municipalism,” and “sortition” movements,[lxx] and the popular efforts to establish facsimiles of such assemblies in several major cities.[lxxi]

The question of the efficiency and effectiveness of neighborhood government warrants serious investigation. My conclusion is that the academic perspective is mistaken because it doesn’t consider “vill economics”[lxxii] and the histories of the U.S. municipal reform and public choice movements[lxxiii] in the context of two-tier governance.

What would be the minimum and maximum size of the citizenry of a neighborhood government in a large city, like Los Angeles, and would those numbers be practicable?

Popular assemblies with smaller populations have clear advantages. Ideally, they would have under a thousand voting members, but then the total number of assemblies would needlessly divide urban populations that have mutual concerns, artificially inhibiting common action. However, directly democratic assemblies with constituencies of 10,000 are practicable.[lxxiv] In fact, towns in Massachusetts with fewer than 6,000 residents must adopt the directly democratic open-town form of government.[lxxv]

In a city like Los Angeles, theoretically we could have more than 400 popular assemblies to encompass the municipal population of just under four million (which is now divided into 15 council districts of about 250-300,000 each), although certainly not every neighborhood would be motivated to form its own government. In any event, at first blush the possibility of hundreds of neighborhood governments in one city sounds preposterous.

When considered at length, that reaction is unsurprising. The early kings and their ministers may have experienced it when facing the demands of the nobles for a larger role in governance; the kings and nobles may have experienced it when facing the demands of legislatures; and now legislators and their patrons may experience it when facing the demands of the demos. In such circumstances, there is the likelihood of a defensive reaction to the decentralization of power that will deepen democracy. And typically, in that response, rationalizations of elite-concentration of public powers—justified as “divine right,” “noblesse oblige,” “meritocracy,” “technocracy,” etc. by those in power—become injected into the mainstream culture, so that the fear of radical democratization ironically extends even to the public, which itself has been deprived of any meaningful role in the exercise of the public powers.

The question of whether any number of popular assemblies in a city is ideal ought not to be answered in the abstract, and certainly not from the top down by public administration theorists and practitioners of municipal government. Too often, wittingly or unwittingly, they reflect the powerful covert interests served by morally pliant elected officials. Although they are professionals with ethical associations and standards, they nonetheless often remain inert if not complicit in the face of the corruption of urban municipal government,[lxxvi] particularly the endemic “soft” variety.[lxxvii]

The question can justly be put only to the residents in the multitude of historical, cultural, and ethnic neighborhoods, especially those that are middle- to low-income and working-class. They have the potential of citizenhood to deliberate and decide whether they want to establish a popular assembly with public powers, one that would operate according to pre-defined citywide ordinances and procedures, based on the New England model of open-town government, and then only after a public education campaign carried out by nonprofit, nonpartisan organizations.

How would the boundaries of neighborhood government jurisdictions to be determined?

Boundaries would be set within the councilmanic districts of the city. They could not be set by geometric design, which would be arbitrary in relation to history, culture, and ethnicity, and to fixed landmarks, such as rivers, mountains, and freeways. Whatever criteria were employed to establish the boundaries, they should reflect the preferences of the citizenry. The traditional method of forming governmental entities would seem the most appropriate and popular; that is, by petition and election of a self-defined, contiguous citizenry, carried out by an officially recognized and bonded organizing committee of volunteer citizens.[lxxviii]

Limitations set by ordinance through initiative would be likely to include upper and lower population numbers encompassed by the proposed jurisdiction, and restrictions against gerrymandering, to prevent malevolently manipulated racial, ethnic, socioeconomic, or partisan dominance (which, if challenged, would be resolved by a judge of the Superior Court). Some neighborhoods might encompass smaller populations, but probably no less than a thousand,[lxxix] while others would come closer to the upper limit of ten thousand.

Wouldn’t wealthy neighborhoods in effect secede from the city, leaving the poorer ones to fend for themselves?

This concern may reflect the misconception that governments are either decentralized or centralized. In this scenario, the mistaken belief would be that neighborhood governments would be the only means of municipal governance. But they would be part of a polycentric structure of city, county, state, and federal governments. It would be impossible for wealthier neighborhoods to secede with their resources (tax-base) from the authority of the larger jurisdictions, especially from their regulatory and judicial powers. And where distribution of resources for ensuring equity is threatened, state and federal programs, regulatory legislation, and enforcement activities would continue to have a mitigating effect.[lxxx]

In the present political-economy of many urban cities, the relationship between wealthy and impoverished districts resembles not equitable appropriations for city services to low-income areas but tax-exploitation of the poor.[lxxxi] Under the circumstances, low-income and working-class residents would have much to gain from limited grants of public powers, acquiring the legal means to man­age their own development and resource-claims, without the handicap of neglect and exploitation by much more powerful players.

Why should anyone believe that usually apathetic citizens would participate in the deliberations and decision-making of neighborhood governments?

“Apathetic” is a label we attach to people whose experience and feelings we don’t understand. But it doesn’t take much political insight to know that citizens’ consistent experience of powerlessness in the decisions of elected representatives leads to their belief in the futility of political participation. Attendance at city council meetings, school board meetings, advisory commissions and neighborhood councils reinforces that conviction.[lxxxii] Barber notes: “They are apathetic because they are powerless, not powerless because they are apathetic. There is no evidence to suggest that once empowered, a people will refuse to participate.”[lxxxiii]

De Tocqueville saw that “. . . the most powerful, and perhaps the only, means of interesting men [and, presumably, women] in the welfare of their country . . . is to make them partakers in the Government.”[lxxxiv] The meeting of a popular assembly with public powers, where every citizen’s will would be officially empowered, presents the possibility of a very different kind of political experience, especially if the assembly’s agenda is directly responsive to the will of the citizenry. Then their exercise of power for the commonweal warrants their active participation and sagacity.

What might stimulate the active participation of neighborhood residents? Mutual concerns might prompt their assembly, allied with others, to hold city, county, and state officials accountable; to ensure the safety, security, physical, and esthetic condition of their neighborhood; to take advantage of needed but otherwise unavailable programs and services; and to demand a role in setting the taxes and fees they pay.[lxxxv]

Examples of desirable programs and services might include: a low-cost option to install solar panels;[lxxxvi] a low-cost walk-in, neighborhood medical clinic, staffed by a nurse-practitioner, to do initial diagnosis and treatment of minor ailments, referral to higher levels of health care, and on-site health education;[lxxxvii] a low-cost Internet connection and cable-TV service;[lxxxviii] a neighborhood-administered public safety program, based on local recruiting and supervising of public safety officers (to deal with domestic disputes, mental health referrals, traffic control, gang suppression, etc.);[lxxxix] and a low-cost neighborhood mediation service (to resolve disputes between neighbors and between them and various organizations).[xc]

What level of meeting turnout would be needed to establish the “legitimacy” of the urban popular assemblies?

Is “popular assembly” a sham if only a relatively small number of citizens attend most meetings of the assembly? That’s often the view of academic critics who suggest that a less-than-ideal percentage of residents attending assembly meetings indicates something less than their legitimacy as popular assemblies.

But then, what do they make of the meetings of corporation stockholders? They too vote directly and have the power to change the leadership and direction of the corporation, yet we rarely see more than a handful of shareholders at annual meetings. For them, the question of whether to attend is answered by the items on the agenda, whether they are of sufficient relevance and consequence, and whether there is a likelihood of preferential or damaging decisions. No one suggests that the failure of stockholders to attend the meetings makes those meetings a sham or that the stockholders can’t justify their share of ownership in the corporation.

The history of open-town government, like all voluntary organizations with powers to affect the lives of their members and constituents, confirms that attendance at their meetings rises and falls with controversial agenda items that may enhance or threaten the commonweal. Which may explain why New England open-town meetings generally do not have a quorum requirement.[xci]

How can a popular assembly of 10,000 work administratively in practice?

Modern New England towns rely on full-time managers, selectmen, and a variety of committees, plus specialist staff responsible for roads, schools, tax collection, planning, etc. Managers, selectmen, and finance committees were not present in the early towns. But they were inevitable innovations because, as already noted, the citizens act as both the producers and consumers of their town’s laws, administration, and practices. So, if their government becomes onerous, incompetent, wasteful, etc., they have a direct stake and the political wherewithal to cure the defect. The popular assembly thus has the inherent potential of structural self-correction, which cannot be said about any representative government.

Urban neighborhood governments would also form committees to study and recommend actions by their full assemblies; they too would hire professional managers to supervise their day-to-day operations; and undoubtedly, they would make structural self-corrections in response to changing conditions. For instance, some might decide to allow limited use of the “Australian ballot,”[xcii]—that is, voting without attending the meeting of the assembly.

But how is it possible for 10,000 citizens to meet as a “popular assembly”?

We can have a popular assembly with several thousand in attendance if we use available technology. Imagine that the citizens of a neighborhood government have downloaded the app for citizen participation; that they are “warned” of an upcoming assembly meeting, the agenda items set by the selectmen, and the deadline for submitting comments about the agenda items;[xciii] that the relevant committees have reviewed the comments and prepared a summary of the pros and cons (like sample-ballot booklets) to be presented on a large screen as well as on individual smart-phones during the actual meeting (held in a high school or college auditorium, etc.); and that citizens have the option to vote within a set timeframe using their app.

Employing technology to manage neighborhood government meetings of outsized assemblies does not change one vital aspect of traditional town-meeting government: Neither the selectmen, nor the committee leaders and members, nor a full-time manager (if one is hired), nor anyone else has the power to implement any proposed ordinance, budget, or policy until it is approved by the full assembly, and every citizen over the age of 18 may vote on such proposals.

But doesn’t the technologizing of the assembly preclude actual deliberation, civic education, and meaningful relationship-building?

It may seem that the technologizing of the popular assembly means that all the human interaction and relationship-building of the open-town model will be lost, leaving nothing more than a formal process with little or no face-to-face deliberation or shared civic education. But consider: much of the deliberation regarding upcoming business in the meeting, like that of the open town itself, would take place beforehand—across back fences, in homes, carwash waiting areas, market check-out lines, post office queues, parks, libraries, places of employment (like schools, hospitals, health clubs, businesses, etc.), barber shops and beauty salons, and of course, after worship services and other activities at synagogues, churches, and mosques—which may be why some critics of town meetings have mistakenly claimed that the meetings amount to little more than rubber stamps.

If all the citizens of an urban neighborhood government were to receive the meeting “warning” on their cell phones, which showed decisions pending that would materially affect their lives, they would talk about them with relatives, friends, and neighbors who would also be affected. And we have reason to think that most residents would attend those assembly meetings with their relatives, friends, and neighbors.

Other organizations that serve the neighborhood would also become settings for conversations about the upcoming assembly agenda, just as they are now regarding items of concern on the agendas of city council meetings when occasionally publicized. If prepared to act, their objective would not be to pressure or logically convince a handful of council members to support their position, but instead to launch educational efforts to inform the residents of the neighborhood.

All this activity would be likely to produce much more face-to-face interaction, discussion, and deliberation of the agenda items before the voting on them than is the case for the agenda items of typical city council meetings.

But isn’t it true that without face-to-face deliberation in the meetings of the assembly, neighborhood government would be little more than representative in fact?

Citizens acting through their neighborhood government would experience the freedom of self-governance by virtue of personally exercising the power to approve or reject the actions of their government. Still, it may be argued that by removing the deliberative heart of the town meeting—recall the town settlers in their meetinghouse—what remains is only a marginal improvement to the existing representative system. But that claim ignores two factors:

First, there is no assurance that when most voters support a particular issue or candidate in a representative system, their vote will influence a particular policy-outcome. In the U.S., especially in urban cities with large electoral constituencies, voting and government policy have at best become only distantly related.[xciv] Then, too, in many respects one’s actual policy preferences never appear on the ballot. Most Americans want much more rigorous gun-control laws and much higher taxes on the wealthy, neither of which appear on any ballot. But in a directly democratic popular assembly, the agenda is set by the people themselves and their will determines the law-making, policies, and practices of their government.

Second, the absence of traditional small-town deliberations does not necessarily mean the absence of deliberation, only the necessity to devise new ways to enable it. For example, it’s possible to increase the numbers, mandates, and roles of committees, and add requirements for participation in their deliberations by citizens who submit agenda items. Procedures may be adopted to ensure that major issues do not appear on the assembly agenda until they have been reviewed by the appropriate committee and that pro and con views have been talked out for presentation to the assembly. Housemeetings, inviting deliberation, may be encouraged by designating them priority sources of assembly agenda items. Break-out sessions preceding assembly meetings may be used. If 500 people were projected to be in attendance, the first two hours of a three-hour assembly meeting would be devoted to break-out meetings of ten groups of 50, each talking out their views of their agenda item to be presented to the full assembly. Finally, given the ubiquitous presence of cell phones, we can expect that as proposed agenda items and summaries of the discussions of them are sent to every member of the assembly, conversations about them would ensue all over the neighborhood.

In two-tier urban governance, city governments would continue to manage economic spillovers, coordinate city-wide development, and provide area-wide and vertically integrated services (e.g., water purification, trash collection, rapid transit, detention centers, and costly police laboratory and training facilities). Neighborhood governments would expand influence on and ownership of government policy, increase and improve needed neighborhood programs and services, serve as an institutional mechanism to monitor and confront municipal corruption, and potentially emerge as a powerful means of holding higher levels of government accountable. Surprisingly, upon closer consideration, they might also play a useful role in addressing climate change.[xcv]

Doesn’t everything depend on the culture of the population, both in creating urban assemblies and in their success as the “anchors” of American democracy?

Perhaps the most challenging aspect of establishing urban popular assemblies as neighborhood governments would be cultural. How could we ensure their nonpartisan and non-ideological character, and their commitment to the commonweal, which would be largely unfamiliar to the current generation of urban Americans? How could citizens come to appreciate that, at least in the popular assembly, they would no longer be the potential victims of elected officials representing special interests, but instead the official decision-makers themselves, empowered directly to will action that addresses their mutual concerns? How could they be sure that the initiatives or other legal strategies to establish such assemblies would respect their values?

These questions challenge us to think beyond the desired outcome of neighborhood governments with public powers. In every city, that outcome would require a founding organizing committee, a group of fundraising trustees, an attorney with expertise in government law and public administration, and a canvass-organizing campaign of grassroots education and popular support. And all the foregoing, and all the participants in their development and implementation, would have to be committed to creating the culture that could sustain the movement and ensure its eventual success.

The heart of the cultural challenge is the call for citizenhood, coming to see ourselves acting together as responsible citizens of a community, committed to moderating the natural conflict between our own will and the will of others, and prepared to negotiate and live with compromise civilly if not graciously. It would require talking with and listening to each other, not for the sake of achieving unity or a voting-majority but simply to uncover mutuality in common action.[xcvi] It would require empathy, becoming attached to one another despite our conflicts, bound together in pursuit of our commonweal, aware that citizenship is “. . . the moral identity par excellence. For it is as citizen that the individual confronts the Other and adjusts his [or her] own life plans to the dictates of a shared world.”[xcvii] It’s a civics morality lesson that would necessarily be repeated endlessly to ensure that it would merge into the cultural wallpaper of the movement, becoming a universal expectation.

Why should we think such an extraordinary transformation is possible? From the history of the New England towns, from our faith-based community organizing, and from the knowledge of professionals engaged in community and national development,[xcviii] we have reason to believe that the moral-spirituality of most Americans’ faith will sustain them to remake American democracy in the ways proposed here. That belief reflects decades of organizing in which disillusioned members of alienated groups, virtually all more or less believers in the values promulgated by the three Abrahamitic faith traditions,[xcix] talked, decided, and acted together to build organizations for their commonweal.

While the task is daunting, it is familiar to professional base-building community organizers, those of us who have been building organizations with nonpartisan, non-ideological culture, dedicated to a moral vision of power-building for the sake of the commonweal. Although the results of our work of the last half-century may be disappointing in some respects when compared to what has been achieved by the reactionary right, the culture of our grassroots organizations should be a source of pride to their members, leaders, and organizers.

The culture we would seek to create in the new popular assemblies should not be expected to emerge full-blown at the end of a lengthy process but instead to come to fruition day-by-day, hour-by-hour over years and decades.

When all is said and done, why should anyone believe that neighborhood governments will have any leverage on city, county, state, and national governments, or large corporations?

The usefulness of urban popular assemblies with public powers may seem doubtful if one thinks they will never have power-leverage; that in high-stakes conflict, neighborhood governments, even hundreds of them allied on an issue, with public powers, will not have any leverage on higher levels of government or large corporations.

This imagined limitation may begin to be allayed by knowing more about the formation and the potential of such governments when acting together with common purpose. Their acquisition of public powers, which potentially entails much more than simply achieving a formal change in the structure of governance, offers some insight.

Consider what happened when the residents of one Central California neighborhood discovered they were without a water supply for their homes. The private company that had been providing water had not maintained its equipment for decades, and when the equipment failed, the owner absconded. As a resident of the neighborhood at the time and actively involved in the response of the residents, Khulda Bat Sarah has related her experience:

If someone had asked me before the water crisis: Do you think you and your neighbors have what it takes to form a government and to govern yourselves, at least in regard to the water supply? Or do you really think you have the ability to negotiate the legal process with LAFCO?[c] I would have answered: no, and why would we want to do that anyway? But after the crisis, after going without water to drink or flush toilets, after standing in line with plastic containers to receive emergency water supplies from a U.S. Air Force tanker, my neighbors and I in our working-class neighborhood decided we would have to put our heads together and figure out, one step at a time, how to proceed. The amazing thing is that, despite the fact that none of us (to my knowledge) had any experience of forming a government, we did.

Under such conditions, we may reasonably infer that, “In direct personal participation . . . people both learn the skills of citizenship and develop a taste for freedom; thereafter they form an active rather than deferential, apathetic, or privatized constituency for state and national representation, an engaged public. . . .”[ci]

Certainly, there are limits on neighborhood government activities,[cii] regardless of the public powers they may acquire, since they, like the special district mentioned above, would be subject to the laws and judicial orders of city, county, state, and federal governments. Empowered neighborhoods would have no possibility of becoming self-directing “constitutional republics” in their own right.[ciii]

Nevertheless, because of their potential to achieve a transformation of governance by becoming the lower tier of urban government; plus, their potential for cultural transformation, going from dependency as ignored residents to citizens of neighborhood popular assemblies; there is the prospect that, conscious of the combined strength of their citizenhood, they would eventually take advantage of a radical power-lever.

Directly Democratic Power-Leverage

My understanding of power-leverage comes from the potency of the labor strike, used to extraordinary effect during the first half of the last century.[civ] The labor movement’s power originated in countless “locals,” established over a half-century, at the cost of face-to-face workplace organizing, which was not deterred by unrelenting oppression and physical violence. They eventually unified nationally in an institutionalized structure that combined the might of the CIO industrial unions and the AFL craft unions, which was brought to bear on opponents by the power-leverage of the strike.

Reaching back to our founding as a nation, we can identify another power-lever, one which was a tactical innovation and the “key event”[cv] of the Revolution, the Boston Tea Party. It was a rejection by a lower level of government, the colonies, and their citizenry, of the authority of the British Crown. The tactic was tax-action by governments acting together to effect a negotiated reconciliation with a higher government.

Prior to the Tea Party, the colonies protested the Sugar Act and the Stamp Act, which caused the British Parliament to repeal those taxes and, eventually, remove all the taxes except on tea. American outrage was not about the financial burden of the tea tax, which was only pennies a year for the average family, but the lack of representation of the colonists in Parliament.[cvi] Their demand was for some control over the public powers, which, remaining unresolved, eventually led to the Revolutionary War.

We can easily see the parallels to the current money-corruption of representative government in the U.S., perverted by massive corporate and billionaire special interests, effectively alienating the demos from the exercise of the public powers.

Individual tax resistance typically aims to make a principled statement against what is believed to be unjust or illegitimate activity of the national government. The usual outcome is that the individuals are arrested, tried, and sentenced, or at least fined, for their violation of federal law. The picture changes dramatically when we imagine thousands of citizens acting together through their directly democratic assemblies, which they have already done in New England,[cvii] but in the future taking the profound step of negotiating reconciliation of their tax obligations.

Tax reconciliation differs from tax resistance and refusal because it seeks neither to rebel against nor avoid taxation. Instead, the aim would be to negotiate neighborhood government economic support of higher levels of government based on agreement by them to give the neighborhoods some control over services, regulations, and legislation. The initial goal would be to reconcile through tax-liability negotiations the demands of the citizenry for greater control of the public powers.

This David-and-Goliath matchup of neighborhoods trying to influence municipal, county, state, and national governments may seem ridiculously optimistic. But consider: The earliest recorded American labor strike was in 1768 and it wasn’t until the 1935 National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) that the right to strike was protected by federal law. Before the NLRA, “Bosses persuaded the courts to issue injunctions to declare a strike illegal. If the strike continued, the participants would be thrown into prison.”[cviii] During the nineteenth century, the idea that craft unions would come together to exert power over massive corporate monopolies, like Standard Oil, probably would have seemed ridiculous to most unionists.[cix] But the strike, which some union members may have regarded as a futile gesture in the early days, eventually became the irresistible leverage of organized labor to effect local, state, and national policy.

Can we imagine any tactic to short-circuit municipal, county, state and federal governments from prosecuting or otherwise harassing thousands or even hundreds of thousands of individuals who refuse to pay their taxes? Won’t homeowners fear losing their homes if they refuse to pay their property taxes? And how can it be possible to avoid paying sales tax?

David Ben-Gurion once said, “All the experts are experts on what was. There are no experts on what will be.”[cx] We can’t know all the strategic and tactical possibilities today; any more than the organizers and leaders of any movement know at the outset the strategies and tactics they will eventually devise. But we do know that necessity is the mother of invention. We also know we will find examples to learn from, not in the history of principled individual tax resistance but in the unprincipled schemes of corporate tax avoidance.

Powerful corporations enhance their power by offloading their tax obligations through lobbying and tax-liability negotiations with the IRS. In addition to those tactics, governments, even small ones, as Robert Moses so effectively demonstrated with New York’s public authorities[cxi] (like California’s special districts), can also enhance their powers to achieve similar ends by initiating highly technical, low-visibility revisions to government codes, thereby sidestepping the some of their initial limitations.

As an opening gambit, a more straightforward approach to empower neighborhood governments by way of tax policy was proposed by the late U.S. Senator, Mark Hatfield. Hatfield submitted his “Neighborhood Government Act” in 1973 and for several years after that. The Act, SB2502, was essentially “A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1954 to provide a tax credit for contributions to a neighborhood corporation and to provide other financial assistance to such corporations under State law to furnish their own neighborhood services.”

Hatfield was motivated by “. . . the imperative to decentralize power . . . and the requirement of government, if it is to be democratic, effective and responsive, to be rooted close to the people.” His articulate defense of the Act was comprehensive and inspiring. But, opposed by officials steeped in the municipal reform ideology, which historically was promoted by corporate tycoons,[cxii] and lacking an organized movement dedicated to its passage, the Act passed away without awakening a supportive constituency. The National Review noted the Neighborhood Government Act was “embraced by many New Leftists . . . and libertarians. . . . Naturally it went nowhere.”

Could an urban alliance wage a successful campaign for a city charter-reform initiative to authorize the formation of neighborhood popular assemblies with limited grants of public powers? Could they reintroduce at the state level a variation of Senator Hatfield’s Neighborhood Government Act, this time with the support of an energized constituency? Could they eventually deliver a statewide ballot initiative to require that in qualifying jurisdictions, a limited percentage of local sales tax be credited to neighborhood government escrow trust accounts pending “reconciliation” with higher-level taxing authorities? Imagine taxes paid into such accounts, supervised by directly democratic assemblies, disbursed in turn to the appropriate governments when negotiated tax reconciliations have been endorsed by a vote of the citizens of the assemblies.

The Rocky Path to Social Salvation

Surely, the remaking of American democracy demands structural change that directly empowers the demos, which appears to be the only plausible force to defeat the metastasizing fascist oligarchy. Our personal experience and history should tell us that, given the corruption that has enervated our democratic institutions, the remedy can’t be simple, quick, or painless. Moreover, as community and labor organizer Jonathan Rosenblum reminds us:

. . . a potent, sustained movement must rest on more than economic and political principles. It also must draw upon the values that emanate from our deepest human emotions and desires for justice and community. The call for spiritual morality, whether advanced by organized religion or secular humanist yearnings, has played a decisive role in leading struggles throughout history. The civil rights movement of the 1950s and ‘60s and the abolitionist movement of a century earlier are but two examples of struggles that were propelled forward by powerful calls for spiritual morality. Today, the embryonic movements that fuse direct action with a spiritually based call for justice offer similar promise.[cxiii]

Thus, to fulfill our vision of a thriving democracy will require much more than grassroots power-building:

It will demand the unflagging faith and hope of both the organizers and those becoming organized, which will be needed to sustain the sacrifices we will be called upon to make;

It will depend on rebuilding communities of trust and mutuality, with a commitment to the flourishing of every life as the root and measure of our commonweal; and

It will direct us on a path not only of enlightened participatory politics and public administration but moral-spiritual goodness.

Our fidelity to that goodness may be reinforced with six unmistakable guideposts from our sacred religious texts,[cxiv] which can help keep us together on the path to our social salvation: Righteousness, Truth, Justice, Freedom, Peace, and Kindness[cxv]—because we can only build historic movement to remake our democracy on a widely shared moral vision of the future.

And isn’t that now the call of ethical patriotism?[cxvi]

Epiloge

A wave of authoritarianism has been sweeping over the world. Despairing national leaders have spoken of their disappointment that American democracy, for so long a model for other nations, has been in decline and may fail entirely. If it is true that the antidote to authoritarianism, short of violent revolution and civil war, is neither politics nor policy but instead, permanently vesting public powers in every individual of the demos, then we can make the renaissance of the popular assembly in urban American a model of flourishing twenty-first century democracy for the rest of the world.

Moshe ben Asher has organized for ACORN, Citizens Action League of California, and one of the PICO projects (OCCCO); he was Assistant Director for Organize Training Center; and he taught sociology and social work at California State University, Northridge.

