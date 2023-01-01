Having organized unions in communities and workplaces both domestically and internationally for decades, admittedly, I’m biased. Organized power in the hands of lower income families and lower waged workers is a critical antidote to poverty, arguably more effective than any number of other schemes or ideological advocation of uplift and education. Increasingly, the facts and reports from experts make my point not opinion, but gospel.

Economists looking at equity gaps regularly cite one of the key causal factors in recent decades has been the weaking of unions. Studies on education and the increase in the number of African-Americans with college degrees in the face of continued differential in earnings and opportunity underscore the fact that education without power reenforces the status quo, rather than making change.

If this has now become almost impossible to ignore in the United States, a developed country way ahead of the game, how is it possible that development and economic experts, politicians and so-called philanthropists, have not gotten the message as they look at narrowing the gulf between rich and poor around the world and between countries? Recent experiences have impressed this point to me over and over: fledgling efforts to build unions in precarious communities and workplaces are simply stalled for resources, even while millions and billions go into fancy offices, websites, and paychecks of staff and promotors of failing programs and bankrupt dogma.

In just the last few weeks in the United States, Netherlands, Germany, Sicily, Ecuador, and now Brazil, I have listened to one story after another of real kingdoms being lost for lack of horses.

In one meeting or conversation after another, I have visited with people making huge sacrifices of time and energy with little to no resources to change their workplaces and communities, even as their tasks and the lack of support make their labors seem Sisyphean and unsustainable. We met with a union of domestic workers in Salvador, Brazil with 2000 members facing an unorganized workforce of 150,000 in that city alone and an estimated 8 million in the country, whose most important question to us was where could they get the money to organize. In Sicily,