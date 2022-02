Written by By Marielle Bencheboune

from Balayons les Abus by Marielle Bencheboune

(Translated from the French)

We set up the table. Where do you think we sit them? Princess suggests to let them stand! "We'll put them there, in the corner, and us in front. "What order do we sit in? We think of the space as the first opportunity to demonstrate the strength of the employees.

The organizer on the side, in the background, just there the translation. Opposite Tony, who has to introduce and speak about the first demand: the hourly time cards. Next to him, Princess, determined, who arrives with her little notes and the name of the article of law that forbids the «price of slaughter » scribbled on a piece of paper. She has to carry this second demand: stopping the deduction of social contributions which cut 10% of their gross salary. Boko, Allan and Aïssatou are sitting in the second row. They will not speak, but their mission is to look the boss in the eyes. Adela then has to carry the third demand: that of a second outfit and the maintenance bonus of 20€/month. We trained just before ; she is ready. Elena, on her right, has to carry the fourth demand which is about the obligatory medical visit. She is afraid she doesn’t speak French well enough to understand what he answers. I reassure her by telling her that everyone is there to support her. Then Albertina is ready to go and get the daily basket bonus to put an end to the 7-hour days without a meal break and without compensation.

The employees of four hotels are around the table. It is 4.45 pm. Everyone is seated in their place. The atmosphere is calmer than 10 minutes ago, as each one recites the list of her arguments in her head. "Don't forget, ask them questions: why don't you agree with this? How can we make this possible? When will you do it?". They push open the door. One gets up to greet them, the group's chief executive officer (CEO), the human resources director (HRD) and the branch manager. They all sit down, disappointed with the corner of the table that has been allocated to them. They try to lead the way by taking up the letter sent by the unionized employees three weeks earlier and thinking of leaving the premises within an hour.

Tony interrupts them and proposes to introduce the meeting himself. The scenario that had been prepared together over the previous few days played out. The arguments follow one another, the CEO answers but his pout shows his unease. He had prepared to speak to the union, not to the employees. But what he discovers today is that here, the Union is the employees. Several times, he turns towards me and speaks to me, avoiding the insistent and deep looks of the women and valets. I ask him not to talk to me, but to address the people concerned directly. "They are the ones who wrote to you, they are the ones who came to hear what you had to say.

Half an hour of unpaid debriefing and floor allocation every morning. An hour, sometimes two, waiting for a client to come out of their room to do it, standing in the hallway outside the door, unpaid. Half an hour, an hour or more, waiting for the washing machine to finish its cycle to provide clean bedding and towels. Half an hour, an hour or more, waiting, unpaid. And then there are the dirty rooms, the ones that have not been done for several days due to "refusal of service" on the part of the client. Those rooms where you have to spend an hour, sometimes an hour and a half instead of 15 minutes to get it back in order. Again, unpaid. Those mornings when, without warning, we are told that in such and such a room they must be done thoroughly: the walls, the baseboards, every nook and cranny is meticulously scrubbed, polished. And there again, the 15 minutes become 40, 50, 60 minutes, again unpaid.

After nearly an hour of ball-busting, after nearly an hour of the CEO talking about trust between employees, the employees win the implementation of daily time sheets with copies given to each employee at the end of the month. This small victory, which may seem insignificant, signals the end of the payment per room. 2€/room. It's over. From now on, we speak in hours. Pay-per-room is an anachronism in the 21st century. Paying by the room is now a thing of the past.

Princess takes over with her bust leaning forward on the table, her eyes piercing: "We want an end to the deductions. You steal our pensions, every month.” He denies it. He assures us that this practice is legal and that all cleaning companies do it. She crushes in front of him the piece of paper on which we had scribbled together the article of the Court of Cassation that forbids this practice. "It is illegal. From 60 to 90€ per month and per employee vanished. He refuses to commit himself. The HRD of the group explains that this deduction is to their advantage because it allows them to pay less taxes. Princess frowns at me. She doesn't understand. This is the last straw. I look at the HR director, and slowly say, "Ma'am. Do you seriously think that the employees in front of you, who earn 500, 600€ a month, are taxable? Do you seriously think that the salary you pay them allows them to be taxable? Yes indeed, it doesn't really have an impact on their taxes. It doesn't have an impact at all. They're not taxed today, they're not taxed tomorrow. On the other hand, you are taking this money away from their retirement, which will be paid to them and which will already be very low.”

The CEO takes over. He says he needs to consult his lawyer on this issue. "When? When will we have our answer?" Princess insists. In 15-days we'll get back to you. Princess turns to Adela to let her know that it is her turn. The two of them do not know each other, they have only seen each other twice in a meeting. They don't come from the same hotel. they don't even speak the same language. And yet, today they are one. He looks at his watch. The HR manager also looks at the clock and raises her eyebrows. Adela asks for a second outfit for all the employees. They work 6 days a week with only one outfit. Then they tell us that we are dirty," murmured Aïssatou, the Congolese. But how can we do it with only one outfit? Every day we sweat, and we don't even have time to wash. Abjection at its worst.

“Accepted.”

Adela looks at me with a surprised look. “Did he really agree?" she says with her eyes. "And we also want a bonus of 20€/month for the maintenance of the clothes.”

- I can't answer that today.

- It's the law, you must either wash them or give us a bonus.

- I'll come back to you. I have to do some calculations.

- When? When will you give us the answer?

- Let's say in 15 days."

Adela looks at the others, looks at me, as if waiting for our go-ahead on the satisfaction of this answer. Will she stop there? Is she content with this deadline with no guarantee of victory? She finally nudges Elena to tell her that it's her turn. So, she stops there. And rightly so. 15 days later, the CEO will accept the addition of a 20€/month maintenance bonus for all the employees.

Elena takes over. The CEO appears more and more uncomfortable in his suit, as the employees follow one another. He looks at his watch. Then his phone. Then his HR manager. Then his watch again. Elena talks about the medical check-up she never had. Neither she nor anyone else. He tells her it's the former manager's fault. "Every day we have back pain, we lift mattresses, we shake quilts, we breathe in chemicals. And no doctor has ever seen us.”

- We'll take care of it. It's the law. We're going to see to it that every employee can have the occupational medicine.

- When?

- Before the end of 2017.

- Before the end of 2017, all employees will have seen a doctor?

- Yes.

- Okay."

She looks at me questioningly.

I can read her mind, “I won, right?”

Then it's Albertina's turn, the last spokesperson. Albertina is angry. When she starts to speak in her language, in Spanish, her interlocutors look at each other and joke among themselves. "We can't answer now, we don't know the language.”

- Yes, you will be able to answer. You are here to answer to all of them."

Sara begins to translate. Albertina talks about the days when they work from 9am to 4pm, sometimes 5pm, without a break, without eating. All the hotel staff eat at the restaurant, but we don't. We are not allowed to. We don't have the right. We ask for a basket bonus of 3.50€/day worked like the other people who work in the hotel.

- It is impossible. We absolutely can't afford it.

- Why not?

- It would be too expensive. We can't do it for you and not do it for everyone else.

- So do it for everyone.

- We can't or we'll go out of business.

- So how do we do it?

- We'll think about it, crunch the numbers, and get back to you.

- When?

- In 15 days."

Albertina is annoyed, disappointed. They are laughing at us. It is 7pm and the meeting is coming to an end. Tony takes the floor again to conclude. "We sincerely thank you for coming all the way here and for coming to listen to us. We were sitting there around the table like a family.“

Uh, Tony, maybe you're overdoing it a little bit here?

Before we leave, we need you to sign this.

He hands her the letter.

I, Mr. X, representing the company, assure that the employees present at the March 8, 2017 negotiations as well as all unionized employees within the company will be able to exercise their right to collective organization and union representation without any harmful consequences to them.

We have prepared different scenarios, he signs, he refuses, he says he will think about it, he says it is useless... I am apprehensive. The employees have confidence in themselves. They are so strong. You can't let fear come into play. They must not refuse. He refuses. Tony explains that they trust him but that it would reassure everyone. He talks about the women who refused to come today when they wanted to for fear of reprisals. On the other side, he says that this paper has no value. We insist. "I'm willing to sign it, but it's worthless." I hand him a pen. He repeats that if employees receive a warning it will be in relation to their work and not in relation to the fact that they are here. I tell him that it doesn't cost him anything, but that it is important for the workers. Everyone looks at him. He looks at the pen. He signs it, and says it's worthless.

It doesn't matter. He has signed. He signed it! Tony triumphantly takes the paper back. The others smile and, with heads held high, watch their boss stand up. They stand up in turn. He shakes their hands, one by one, and leaves, promising his answer within 15-days. The three of them leave, in a hurry and annoyed at having stayed so long. Once past the door, the tension disappears and everyone starts talking. Some are satisfied, some angry, some disappointed. Everyone leaves with a copy of the commitment. They say goodbye, one after the other. I congratulate them. They thank me. Thank you very much, Marielle. Congratulations to you; you were great. They leave the room. Proud.

In the big schools, you learn negotiation techniques. You learn how to trick a trade unionist. But you don't learn how to hold the gaze of nine valets and maids who stare at you with a destabilizing determination. A determination born of the fight they wage every day of their lives. The fight they have decided to lead together for their dignity. For their rights. This fight is not something you learn in schools either.

Marielle Bencheboune is the coordinator for ReAct Transnational, an ACORN International affiliate, based in Lyon, France and working in Europe and Francophone Africa. The book is available https://www.syllepse.net/balayons-les-abus