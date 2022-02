Written by SP Editor

By Drummond Pike

This poor fool, one Eric A. Campbell from Lexington, Kentucky, was indicted on November, 19, 2019 on felony counts for failing to file two years of tax returns and then filing false returns for 2017 and 2018. Total he owes? A whopping $7,754.94. It just warms the soul to know that the Franklin County grand jury is tenaciously pursuing wrong-doing in one area of criminal behavior dominated by good, ol’ boys in the great state of Kentucky, mostly white males by the looks of a quick scan of the KY Dept of Revenue listings of indictments (revenue.ky.gov/Special-Investigations).

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, another white male in Kentucky, one Michael T. Hogan, was indicted of far more consequential charges of stealing more than $360,000 in public funds in June of this year.

What makes it interesting is that this guy was not only Lawrence County Attorney (like a DA) but had recently run for Lt. Governor in 2019 when our less connected Mr. Campbell was caught ducking taxes. He was at the time of his run, according to the indictment, in the middle of a 7-year scheme paying his wife $60,000/year as a “bonus” as his legal secretary – hardly a valid use of public funds.

What is it about these people – no doubt good Christians all – who conclude it is just fine to cheat and steal? From where does this culture of permission arise? I was inspired to look into Kentucky, home of that bastion of morality Mitch McConnell, by an October NYT editorial by Benyamin Appelbaum entitled, “The Rotten Core of the Republican Party,” in which he argues,

Resistance to taxation is the rotten core of the modern Republican Party. Republicans in recent decades have sharply reduced the federal income tax rates imposed on wealthy people and big companies, but their opposition to taxation goes beyond that. They are aiding and abetting tax evasion.

Republicans have hacked away at funding for the Internal Revenue Service over the past decade, enfeebling the agency. When the rich and powerful open loopholes in the tax code, Republicans reliably fight to keep the loopholes open. Indeed, they valorize Americans who find ways to pay less, a normalization of antisocial behavior that may be even more damaging than the efforts at bureaucratic sabotage.

We of course remember Mr. Big Lie boasting he paid little in taxes because he was just so smart, apparently reveling in the privilege of the super wealthy to manipulate things to their benefit…which garnered neither concern nor embarrassment. They clapped. Loudly. It’s as if this rigged game has become the cornerstone of Republican policy since it is unclear what else they stand for, outside of depriving women of reproductive health care.

In 2019, the IRS estimated that Americans conceal from taxation more than half of income that is not verified by W2 filings on wages and similar reporting of interest, dividends, and consulting income. Reporting income? That’s for the small fry. Big players get to manipulate the value of their real estate holdings (like the Trump Organization), create ways for “Dynasty” trusts to skirt or overturn state bans on “perpetuity”, as South Dakota has so successfully achieved, or simply park money “offshore” to avoid taxation, often using secret holding companies to shield themselves. What’s so interesting about all this is that Trump was right, the game is rigged. But those it’s rigged against are the people who most fervently support him against their own interests. The super-wealthy, enabled by a feeble Supreme Court and its notorious Citizen United permission to spend unlimited and untraceable amounts to secure self-serving legislation, have played their game well.

In my earlier years, I thought of myself as working in the trenches to oppose the Grover Norquist mission to reduce government “…to the size where we can drown it in the bathtub.” What part of government do you suppose he wanted to shrink? Not the deficit causing defense budget which sails through Congress with hardly a whimper about debt limits. No, what he had in mind are all the social programs upon which most people rely in their old age, and those programs that protect the vulnerable.

Now, I have to admit that Norquist and McConnell have very nearly won. There seems little difference between the dreaded Russian oligarchs and American billionaires – they both manipulate their systems to keep their winnings far from the public systems that created circumstances enabling their absurd accumulation of wealth. The Russians hide behind Putin’s iron fist. The Americans, behind tax cheating orchestrated by McConnell and his minions. With Simply with the additional funds beyond the Administration’s request in the Defense budget, fueled by unfettered lobbying by defense contractors, we could probably solve healthcare for all. It’s crazy. But liberty-loving “patriots” don’t want us to fall prey to the tragedy of an “entitlement society.” Never mind the plague of homelessness. Build some roads and bridges, but let them live in tents or atop subway vents, because in the eyes of many rightwing evangelicals, poverty is a choice. Entitlements for the rich, though, are off the table. “Carried interest” tax treatment for hedge fund managers, real estate “swaps,” capital gains tax rates, and myriad tax avoidance games for the wealthy…well, these are what we need to “help the economy” and support the “job-creators.”

Talking about taxes, here’s a look at how our federal tax dollars work –

This graphic comes from howmuch.net – a truly interesting source of visualizations of financial data – and it dramatically portrays winners and losers in the federal budgeting process.

Let’s correct for large federal spending in VA and MD outside D.C., and military-driven high spending in AK, NM, and HI. So, which states, pray tell, are the winners…or, more pejoratively, are causing the deficit? Big winner by far is Kentucky (go Mitch!) where per capita federal revenue is $6,752 but per capita federal spending in the state is a whopping $15,897! More than 2:1! This is all a silly exercise but underlines this point. The Republican-led strategy to permit tax avoidance does not reduce red state dependence on federal revenue. What they like about the current system is that many more blue states support red states than vice versa. What is true for both is that this rigged game has the lower end of the economic scale paying a lot more in taxes than the upper end. The following chart, also from howmuch.net, cements the point. It’s a list of the 10 most regressively taxed states, mostly red, and mostly without state income taxes. The gap is between average rates for the top 1 percent v. the lowest 20 percent of taxpayers and may help explain why the rich keep getting richer.

Who Pays The Most Taxes: Rich or Poor? - Top 10 States With the Most Regressive Tax Systems

Washington: 14.8% gap Florida: 10.4% gap Texas: 9.9% gap South Dakota: 8.7% gap Nevada: 8.3% gap Pennsylvania: 7.8% gap Tennessee: 7.7% gap Arizona: 7.1% gap Wyoming: 7.0% gap Oklahoma: 7.0% gap

If progressives are ever going to reunite with blue collar workers, it will have to lead with core economic issues like taxation. The right has succeeded in duping wage-earners into believing “big government” is the problem and casting taxation as hurting the common person. The problem with the left is that they have largely led with what the government can do rather than who should pay for it. The millions sloshing around democratic coffers from the likes of big pharma paralyze their efforts, letting corporate stooges like Sinema and Manchin, define the argument with the inevitable result that we will lose.