By Phil Mattera

2021 turned out to be a banner year for state government prosecution of corporate crime and misconduct. The biggest events were, of course, the settlements with pharmaceutical companies Purdue Pharma and Johnson & Johnson along with the three big drug distributors—Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson—for their role in creating and prolonging the opioid epidemic.

While some argue that the amounts are not sufficient, those cases will result in billions of dollars in payments to state governments from the corporations and the family, the Sacklers, who controlled the now bankrupt Purdue and grew enormously wealthy from its operations.

In all, the states will rack up more than $30 billion in 2021, which would be the largest amount since 2008, when the states received about $53 billion in payments, largely as the result of a series of billion-dollar-plus settlements with the likes of Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to resolve allegations that the Wall Street banks misled investors in the marketing of auction-rate securities.

This year’s total is not entirely the result of the opioid litigation. There have also been numerous other cases resolved by state attorneys general that may not involve billions but are still quite significant. Here are some examples.

The New York Attorney General announced that TIAA-CREF, a subsidiary of retirement-services giant TIAA, had agreed to pay $97 million to resolve allegations that it fraudulently misled tens of thousands of customers into moving their retirement investments into higher-fee accounts offered by the company.

The Oregon AG announced that L Brands, the owner of Victoria’s Secret and other retail chains, had agreed to commit $90 million of company funds to protect employees from sexual harassment and discrimination and require accountability from executives when misconduct occurs. The settlement came in the wake of allegations by the Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund and other shareholders that the company’s board of directors failed to investigate former CEO and Chairman Emeritus Leslie Wexner’s close personal ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and ignored a widespread and pervasive culture of sexual harassment at the company.

The Ohio AG announced that Centene Corp. agreed to pay $88 million to resolve allegations of overcharging Medicaid by charging more than the capped industry-standard prices for drugs while acting as a pharmacy benefit manager. Centene paid more than $100 million to settle similar cases with other states such as Illinois and Mississippi, while Bristol Myers Squibb paid $75 million in an overcharging settlement with a group of states.

The North Carolina AG announced that JUUL Labs would pay $40 million and change its practices to resolve allegations that it was responsible for misleading teenagers into becoming addicted to nicotine-based vaping products.

The Pennsylvania AG announced that Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. would pay more than $20 million to resolve criminal charges that it misdirected retirement contributions meant specifically for employees working on prevailing-wage projects into a company-wide plan that covered executives and owners of the firm.

The Georgia AG announced that Turtle Creek Assets, Ltd would pay more than $19 million to resolve allegations that the company committed multiple violations of the federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and the Georgia Fair Business Practices Act.

In a case brought by the Washington State AG, a federal jury ordered private prison operator GEO Group to hand over more than $23 million in damages to immigrant detainees who were being paid only $1 a day to perform essential tasks at company facilities.

The Massachusetts AG announced a $20 million settlement with the private equity company H.I.G. Capital resolving allegations that one of its portfolio companies hired unqualified and unlicensed staff members at a mental health facility while billing Medicaid for treatment services.

Some local governments have joined the effort. In a case brought by two counties in Ohio, a jury found in November that three of the country’s largest pharmacy chains—CVS Health, Walmart and Walgreens—had contributed substantially to the opioid crisis by ignoring suspiciously high levels of prescriptions for opioids. The chains vowed to appeal the verdict.

Counties in California have continued to bring actions against utilities such as Pacific Gas and Electric for their role in causing—or failing to prevent—the wildfires that have ravaged the state.

What this sampling of cases shows is that amid all the controversy over their policies on issues such as voting rights and abortion, many states and localities of varying ideological orientation continue to carry out their responsibility to protect citizens.