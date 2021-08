Winter 2020

When I responded that part of my goal was to follow his example, he laughed, partly because he didn’t see himself as a role model and partly because he doubted I could accomplish much as a professor at an elite college. When I brought up Paul, he smiled serenely, and then added: “Paul Wellstone is a one in a million. Few, if any, can do what he does in working-class communities and still hang on at a college like this.” I nodded without saying anything, perhaps because we both knew how close Wellstone had come to losing his position at Carleton near the beginning of his career and how much tension remained between him and many of his colleagues. I wanted our time together

to go on indefinitely, but Myles was late for a meeting in the Twin Cities and he was pretty much talked out. When the campus visit was over, I watched Paul and Myles say goodbye to one another with a warm embrace. Myles waved and urged me to come to Highlander. I never did. Horton was a Tennessee native, born and bred in the western part of the state. Although he later traveled a great deal, raising money and enlisting allies to keep Highlander alive, he remained in rural Tennessee for the rest of his life. When asked why he planted his roots so firmly in Tennessee, he called it the region he knew and loved best. He looked on Tennessee as the place where he could make the biggest difference in people’s lives, because it was under his skin, inseparable from how he saw himself as a person and an activist. Years later, Horton observed that he never wanted to create a school for the United States as a whole. He wanted to erect a school for a specific place with specific boundaries known as Appalachia. “I was trying to think of a school for people I knew...the largest number of poor white people in the United States; people who had some semblance of a tradition and background...I knew there was a certain distinctiveness that grew partially out of poverty and partially out of isolation, and partly out of the background of people who came here.”

I first learned about Myles Horton many years ago when I discovered a two-hour television interview conducted by Bill Moyers to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the school Horton had started back in 1932. When I first viewed the Moyers’ interview, Horton’s respect for ordinary people and his uncompromising commitment to creating a truly equitable society astonished me. Who was this man who believed so totally in the ability of the person next door, whoever she or he was, to become a leader and learn how to change the community’s life for the better? When Moyers asked what idea set Highlander apart from other schools, Horton replied, somewhat haltingly, that Highlander “believed in people.” In another context, Horton called Highlander a “faith venture,” not because its directors had faith in a method or a clever approach, but owing to their faith in people, above all. He went on to say that Highlander always put people ahead of institutions or structures and that this first principle of prioritizing people made powerful learning possible, allowing them to realize that the answers to their problems resided inside of them. They just needed encouragement and time to reflect on their experiences and a few strategies to bring those answers to the surface. As Horton put it in 1968, “We have felt that people, especially poor adults, who had been denied opportunities for full development had a capacity that was untapped and if you could find some way to get people turned on and give them confidence that they had something to say about their own lives they would come up with some creative answers and activities.” In order to live this philosophy, Highlander found that it must erase the line between teachers and students. While the staff or teachers might have more formal knowledge or book learning, Horton found that the so-called students often had “deeper insights into human relationships...[and] a better understanding of how to deal with people, like themselves.”