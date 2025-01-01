Written by Bruce T. Boccardy

US Corporate Class Delight

The oligarchs are laughing. The corporatists are laughing. They are laughing at working people as the big con continues. They are laughing at the corporate Democratic Party whose genetic code lacks the heart to challenge the autocracy now unfolding. “Good billionaires vs. bad billionaires.” Really?

The political left spectrum is largely catatonic. Progressives lament the ineffectiveness of their wing of the Democratic Party. “Outsider” leftists are skeptical of both political parties, but too small in numbers yet to pose a threat to corporate Democrats.

Liberals on the left spectrum are flummoxed; some stalwarts attribute their recent political debacle to the inability of the Democratic Party to distribute a cogent message of their accomplishments.

It was not the message that flopped. Rather economic numbers proved that our economic model continued to squash the interests of working people. They then sent a clear message that they were not buying the corporate Democratic dose of doldrums. They voted for Trump.

Economic Classes

Economic class has nothing to do with salaries or wages; it is about economic power. “Middle class” interests are closer to the working class than the dominant economic class.

Michael Zeig pointed this out in an inciteful book in 2000 and revised in 2012. He identified the working class at 63 percent and the middle class at 35 percent. The combination presents a significant percentage of Americans who live and work largely by the undemocratic capriciousness of the two percent.

Real Economic Numbers

The income disparity in our country is at record levels as reported by Congressional Budget Office. The income gap between the rich and everyone else is stunning. Income disparities are now so pronounced that America’s richest 1 percent of households averaged 139 times as much income as the bottom 20 percent in 2021.

The wealth disparity is just as shameful. Statista reported that in the first quarter of 2024, almost two-thirds of the total wealth in the United States was owned by the top 10 percent; the lowest 50 percent only owned 2.5 percent of the total wealth.

The Ludwig Institute for Shared Prosperity (LISEP) reported an actual unemployment rate. LISEP tracks the percentage of the U.S. labor force that does not have a full-time job, wants one, has no job, or does not earn a living wage, conservatively pegged at $25,000 annually before taxes.

Their actual unemployment rate for this January was 23.3 percent.

Shadow Government Statistics (SGS) reported another actual unemployment rate. A significant demographic was mysteriously defined out of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) in 1994. Those discouraged workers who searched for work for more than one year simply vanished from the BLS unemployed numbers.

SGS reported that the actual unemployment rate for this January was 26.8 percent.

Inflation

The government’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the cost of maintaining a constant standard of living and measuring the cost of out-of-pocket expenses. However, since the 1980’s the BLS has been altering its methodologies to decrease the actual inflation rate provided to the public.

The BLS ignores food and energy prices in “core” inflation numbers as if food and energy are not basic necessities for living. The BLS transitioned from their historic fixed-weight basket of goods and services to a quasi-substitution-based basket of goods. It also changed from arithmetic weighting to geometric weighting and to owners’ equivalent rent (OER) numbers. Another BLS method to decrease the real inflation rate was a transition to hedonic measures which actually attempts to measure how much enjoyment a person receives from changing from one product to another.

These changes reflected the BLS intentional artificial deflation of accurate CPI numbers from the American public. SGS reported that the actual inflation rate for this January was 10.81 percent.

Big Picture Not So Good

Naturally, working people are seeking relief from this economic suffocation; According to the Council on Foreign Relations we have the largest disparity in wealth and income than any other developed country.

Good paying manufacturing jobs with other benefits left the country in dramatic numbers in the 1960’s and 70’s. How did this happen?

We can begin with an abysmal fact:

The economic empire of the U.S. is presently over, done, finished. Our demise began when corporations moved to countries with low wages, regulations were minimal or nonexistent, and unions were absent. This was paradise for the corporate owner class. This trend is continuing and those good paying jobs are gone with no reason to return despite the bluster and gibberish emanating from the Trump administration.

The Economic Policy Institute reported that the U.S. lost 5 million manufacturing jobs in the last 25 years. To place our country in an advantageous position again will require transformation to a different economic model with smart negotiations and intelligent diplomacy with other countries. A troubling result of the massive exodus of manufacturing jobs is the U.S. declining Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Consider in 2024. the GDP of the U.S. grew 2.8 percent; the GDP of China grew 5 percent. India, another member of the BRICS economic bloc grew 5.6 percent.

Economic Tree

Our economic model is characterized by an economic tree for working people. At the root of the economic tree is wages and salaries. Moving up the tree are branches that comprise secondary issues: viable employment opportunities, effective, affordable healthcare, comprehensive, educational opportunities, comfortable, secure housing opportunities, wholesome nutrition, safe, reliable transportation, environmentally clean water, air and land. The third branch are cultural issues; they are reasonable gun control, effective immigration reform, women’s healthcare rights and LGBTQ rights. These issues are important to their demographics; however, they have become wedge issues that distract working people from the real source of their discontent; that is the political power that maintains the privilege and power of the dominant economic class.

Working people accept cultural issues without necessarily agreeing with them. The prevailing issue that demands consensus is the economic exploitation and deprivation of our economic model for working people.

Emphasizing cultural issues with so called “woke” identity politics over economic class politics has resulted in the grotesque policies of Trump and the Republican Party cult. It is these tertiary issues that Trump used to provoke and frighten MAGA working people. It distracted them into ignoring their economic class malaise.

An effective political party must work to transform primary issues into an inclusive party. Until then, cultural issues will be little but distractions of marginalized groups without actual progress for their causes; they will continue to bay in the wind and lose elections while an autocratic political model is established. Project 2025 is that model and a blueprint financed by the corporate and oligarch class.

A Smart Direction

The shelf life is over for assorted corporate Democrats, and corporate union leaders. Their vapid strategies and tactics unwittingly encouraged working people to support Trump. Consider that Senator Bernie Sanders defeated Trump in polls in 2016 and 2020. Yet the Democratic Party corporate sycophants denied Senator Sanders the nomination.

The time of milquetoasts is over. It is time to recognize what must be done.

The arc of our progressive history includes the Abolitionists, Labor Rights, Women’s Suffrage, Civil Rights, Anti-War Activities, and Environmental Movements. All had a common theme - they were mass movements that began as large groups of people knew they could do better.

This may be what is required to shake us free from the dehumanizing, exploitative, crimes and corruption of neofascism that Trump and his MAGA cabal have been implementing. As contradictions sharpen, and immiseration increases the choices are stark.

Make no mistake, If Americans do not take seriously the activities of the dominant economic class, it will be too late for working people. The flurry of political attacks on our Constitution is not some frivolous action that will be remedied in two or four years. The Trump cabal is playing the long game.

The judicial branch may strike down some of the more absurd legal and Constitutional excesses of Mr. Trump’s supporters. However, his Project 2025 cult leaders are preparing for an autocratic model to replace our democratic republic. It will have the veneer of democracy, but will be an autocracy.

Remedies

Each day, the administration plows ahead with truculent policies chipping away at the lives of working people. Will the time arrive for working people to create a national database of progressive organizations as an informational foundation for an authentic progressive movement? Will it facilitate petitions, mass demonstrations, civil disobedience, and general strikes?

Will progressive organizations coalesce into a national movement for economic and political democracy and seize the Democratic Party? Third party options while advancing democracy are chimerical at this time. ICE is the new Gestapo and waiting for a new political party to emerge is delusional. Will our spiritual and secular organizations lead a movement or remain docile?

Pope Paul VI wrote Populorism Progressio in 1967. He stated that the restructuring of society was a welcome possibility. Though he admonished against violent means, he acknowledged a form of violence was an option:

“Everyone knows, however, that revolutionary uprisings—except where there is manifest, longstanding tyranny which would do great damage to fundamental personal rights and dangerous harm to the common good of the country—engender new injustices, introduce new inequities and bring new disasters. The evil situation that exists, and it surely is evil, may not be dealt with in such a way that an even worse situation results.’

The question must be asked about a timetable for ameliorating poverty, deprivation, and suffering that will surely follow the scabrous policies of Trump’s policies. Each day is a new attack on our political and social norms; neofascist laws appear like a new head regenerated on a hydra. The courts may strike one down and another one is hatched immediately by the Trump cult.

This is addressed in a quote from Mexican poet Homero Aridjis in 1991:

“There are decades where nothing happens and there are weeks when decades happen.”

We will certainly find out soon enough. We must ask ourselves “Are we Americans willing to take the risk or as Victor Hugo stated in an essay in 1845?

“You have enemies, Good. That means you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.”