Written by Philip Mattera

It used to be the case that federal prosecutors and regulators were the first to bring action against a corporate abuse, and plaintiff’s lawyers followed that with a class action lawsuit designed to obtain additional relief for harmed parties.

In the new Trump era, the federal government is increasingly abdicating that role. As Public Citizen has revealed, the Justice Department and other agencies have dropped scores of investigations of corporate lawbreaking.

Or else the DOJ is employing leniency practices that let companies off easy. For example, in August, federal prosecutors notified Liberty Mutual that the company would not be charged under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act despite evidence that its subsidiary in India paid bribes to officials at six government-owned banks. Under the declination deal, no charges were to be filed if Liberty Mutual disgorged $4.7 million in profits.

Future enforcement actions against companies are growing less and less likely as a result of deep staffing cuts at many regulatory agencies and because some of those agencies are now led by Trump allies pursuing a MAGA agenda.

The courts, especially at the appellate level, are doing little to impede this retreat from enforcement. The U.S. Supreme Court is, in effect, cheering it on.

Yet there is also good news from the courts: those plaintiff’s lawyers are not backing down. Here are some recent examples of their efforts:

A federal judge in New York gave final approval to a settlement in which Mastercard agreed to pay $26 million to resolve allegations of racial and gender discrimination in its hiring practices.

A federal judge in Illinois gave final approval to a deal in which Cargill is paying $32 million to settle litigation in which it was accused of improperly sharing internal information with other turkey processors to limit price competition. In another case in the same court, a group of poultry processors agreed to pay $41 million for their anti-competitive practices.

Similar settlements have occurred in other portions of the meat industry. Earlier this year, the Brazilian-based company JBS said it would pay $83.5 million to settle allegations it had conspired with other processors in the U.S. to suppress the prices paid to ranchers. In August, Cargill and beef purchaser plaintiffs announced that they had reached a settlement, but details have not yet been announced as of this writing.

A federal court in Minnesota gave final approval to a settlement under which Tyson Foods agreed to pay $50 million to resolve allegations it conspired with other pork processors to fix prices.

A state jury in California awarded $314 million in damages to Android mobile device users who sued Google for transferring data from their devices without their consent for information harvesting and surveillance purposes.

Health insurer Anthem agreed to pay $13 million to resolve allegations that it improperly denied coverage for inpatient mental health and substance use disorder treatment, while Aetna and United Healthcare each agreed to pay millions to end suits alleging they improperly designated proton beam cancer radiation treatment as experimental and thus declined to provide coverage.

DuPont became the latest chemical company to settle litigation relating to PFAS “forever chemical” contamination when it agreed to pay $27 million to upstate New York residents whose drinking water was tainted.

Earlier in 2025, General Motors agreed to pay $150 million to end a case involving the sale of vehicles with hidden engine defects that caused excessive oil consumption.

Capital One agree to pay $425 million in a lawsuit alleging it deceptively advertised its 360 Savings accounts as high-interest products. Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and other U.S. and foreign banks agreed to pay a total of $71 million to settle litigation alleging they colluded to limit competition in the market for financial transactions known as interest rate swaps.

A federal judge in San Francisco gave initial approval to a settlement in which Phillips 66 is paying $12.5 million to resolve a lawsuit in which workers at its refineries in California claimed they were not given proper meal and rest breaks and were not compensated for time spent donning and doffing personal protective equipment.

These are but a sample of the steady stream of class actions brought in federal and state courts on behalf of consumers, workers, and communities. Corporations and their allies have long disparaged such cases as frivolous lawsuits and have sought to limit them through so-called tort reform.

Today, nonetheless, they are increasingly the primary way in which corporate misconduct is being addressed.