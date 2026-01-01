The best of politics is aspirational; individuals leading people in the quest for a better life for everyone as embodied in the timeless expression of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” As the preamble to the ACORN Platform outline in 1978 read, the fight to make people “rich” in the deepest sense of the word and “free” in the fullest extent of the concept. We understand this better in these dark times with the rise of the right and the acceleration in country after country of politics dominated by autocrats and those you want to be. For all of the chauvinism, so much of this rise is not looking forward, but backwards, not taking the next hill in a nation’s progress, but punching down. Not surprisingly, we see this in the demonization and elimination of any opposition. Examples are numerous, including Russia’s elimination of Alexei Navalny, Turkey’s jailing of the mayor of Istanbul, Tunisia’s arrest of one of the remaining opponents a human rights lawyer and opponent, the inexplicable, shifting seats on stage at the party conferences in China, and Venezuela’s delisting of political parties. There’s almost no way not to include Trump’s characterization of the Democratic party and its leaders, past and present, as pretty much the scum of the earth and commies to boot. Groups out of favor whether they be Muslims, immigrants, or nonwhites who are defenseless in so many countries that you can as easily fill in the blanks as I can: India, Hungary, the US, Myanmar, and more. This is all about power in its rawest and bluntest form. Autocrats see threats and try to eliminate rocks in their road. We may not like it, but we get it. This is big league, no-holds barred stuff. These are scorched earth fights with no Marquis of Queensbury rules of any kind, and increasingly it seems little that can stop them and fewer countervailing powers big or brave enough who are willing to stand in the way.

Still, I continue to be surprised at the same fierceness being utilized to oppose independent nonprofits. Since 2015, Putin has attacked nonprofits in the country declaring them foreign agents, the latest being Human Rights Watch. Modi has squeezed thousands of nonprofits in India by restricting outside resources to quiet any dissent. Xi has young protestors in Hong Kong sentenced to prison terms. The autocratic theory of change is that even the smallest spark might start the prairie fire that drives them out of power.

As organizers, whether in the community or the workplace, our stated mission is to build power for the powerless, leveling the playing field so that grievances can be resolved, justice can be won, and equity can be achieved. But, being totally frank and honest, at the zenith of our greatest success, few of us organizing for change ever believe in that we are actually threatening state power. Yet, as Tunisia’s emergent autocrat Kais Saied jailed nonprofits leaders and bolted their doors, he also interviewed had all of the organizers with ACORN’s embryonic and small affiliate in order to chill any further work on their part. Had we built power there? Not by a long shot! How were we a threat?

The attack on ACORN is now more than fifteen years old in the United States, but it is still a regular meme among conservatives and increasingly a standard bearer among progressives, but a shadow of its former self, more a symbol than a substantive rival, either then or now as we relaunch. Two years ago, we saw ACORN’s French affiliate attacked by parliamentary leaders and the top echelons of Macron’s cabinet, blocking funds awarded by the European Union, because our organization of Muslim women had sought access to sports and public facilities. In whose fever dream are young women in hijabs kicking soccer balls or young Muslim mothers taking their children to public swimming pools a threat to state power?

In recent weeks, it seems like déjà vu all over again in Ontario, Canada reading in the New York Times and watching the video. Doug Ford, the conservative premier of Ontario reacted to a demonstration against his unilateral attack on tenants’ rights and his attempt to end rent controls by attacking ACORN directly and threatening to “audit” the organization. It’s almost needless to say, but ACORN Canada received no money from the provincial government any more than that had been the case for ACORN in the US in 2009