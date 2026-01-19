AN UNFAIR FIGHT Probably the most famous line from the cult classic, The Big Lebowski is spoken by “The Stranger” played by Sam Elliott. Sitting at the bar of a bowling alley, bottle of sarsaparilla in hand, he shares with The Dude (Jeff Bridges) some cowboy wisdom: “Sometimes you eat the bear, and sometimes, well, he eats you.” The line seems at first like a visceral re-wording of the truism: “sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.” But there’s nothing true about it. In a direct contest between a person and a bear, the former has little chance of winning. A more accurate maxim would be: “In very rare circumstances, you eat the bear, but far more often, he eats you.” U.S. environmental justice organizations have acted, until recently, as if they are as likely as not to consume the bear, even though they get eaten all the time by corporations big and small, governments, foundations and bigger non-profits. To fight and win, they need to organize and establish a bigger and more diverse popular base. They also need better messaging, and lots of cooperation and coordination.

THE ”BIZ”

In 2017, my wife Harriet Festing and I co-founded an environmental justice non- profit, Anthropocene Alliance or A2. We call it “the biz,” in ironic recognition of the way non-profits are expected to be organized and run, as if they were retailers eager to develop new product lines and increase market share. Indeed, after just a few years, with Harriet’s leadership, we had become “the nation’s largest coalition of frontline communities fighting for climate and environmental justice.” Today, we have over 430 member-communities in all 55 U.S. states and territories. Most of them are predominantly working-class, non-white or Indigenous. That’s unsurprising. When Willie Sutton was asked why he robbed banks, he famously answered “because that’s where the money is.” We work with marginalized and at-risk communities because that’s where the environmental abuse is.

In eight years, A2’s staff has grown to 22, and our budget to about $3 million. Because Harriet and I moved last year to the city of Norwich (U.K.), to help take care of elderly parents, she recently stepped down as Executive Director, and I resigned as (unpaid) Director of Strategy. Our able new ED is Arif Ullah, formerly leader of South Bronx Unite, one of our A2 community members. He’s both a steady hand and committed to environmental justice.

Though the biz is still tiny by NGO standards, we can boast of outsized accomplishments: the dispersal of millions of dollars (through subgrants and grant-writing assistance) to hundreds of mostly small, community-based organizations fighting floods, fires, mining, and air and water pollution. Some funds have been used to create green infrastructure projects: retention ponds, bioswales and rain gardens. Through our partners, the Environmental Protection Network and Thriving Earth Exchange, A2 has provided technical support to dozens of pollution-impacted communities. And we helped a small number of communities obtain government buyouts of flooded or contaminated homes. (Getting such relief is a long and arduous process.) A2 has also offered community leaders online platforms to meet, learn, commiserate and develop common strategies to combat environmental injustice.