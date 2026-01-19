FACTSHEET: What’s Happening to SNAP and Medicaid?
This is just the start. More rules and requirements will come. Trump’s bill reduces state government funding for SNAP and Medicaid. That will force state governments to find new way to disqualify people with complicated rules and requirements.
Trump’s law makes major changes which will also require more people to work or volunteer 80 hours a week in order to receive ongoing SNAP benefits:
- If you’re in your late fifties or early sixties, these rules now apply to you. Under the old rules, people over age 54 were not required to work. Now, everyone under the age of 65 must meet the work requirement.
- If your youngest child is 14 or older, you now face the same 80-hour monthly requirement as someone without kids. If you have multiple children, it’s your youngest child’s age that matters. Once that youngest child turns 14, the work requirement kicks in.
- If you are homeless, a veteran, or a former foster youth, you previously had an automatic exemption, but you now face these work requirements unless you qualify for another exemption.
- If you live in Cities like Baltimore work requirement rules did not apply due to high unemployment. Those rules have changed and residents of these communities now have to meet work requirements.
- If you receive LIHEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) payments and were using those payments to calculate your benefits you will now have to keep and submit records of heating and cooling costs and submit them separately.
Trump’s law makes major changes which will target people receiving Medicaid coverage under the ACA expansion:
- If you are an adult between the ages of 19 and 64 covered under the ACA expansion, then you must log at least 80 hours per month in work, job training, community service, or education to maintain your Medicaid eligibility, starting January 1, 2027.
- If you are a lawfully present immigrant, then you may no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage due to tighter restrictions on the definition of a "qualified immigrant."
- If you are covered under the ACA Expansion, then you must now complete an “eligibility redetermination” every six months instead of annually, significantly increasing the risk of losing coverage due to missed paperwork.
- If your income is just over the Federal Poverty Level, then you may face new cost-sharing requirements (copayments) of up to $35 per medical service starting October 1, 2028.