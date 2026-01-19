For more than 20 years, an ad hoc group from unions, community organizations, foundations, academia and other nonprofits has assembled to visit different countries to get a better understand of how similar organizations work, both to learn and share from such experiences. In 2025, a delegation visited Romania and Bulgaria, among the poorest countries in the European Union. Bucharest was a surprise to many, both visibly, because the city had the look and feel of larger EU capitals, but also because the change community was so vibrant. We met artists, tenant organizers, Roma support organizations, labor federations, community organizations, and others.

In some ways, our visit to Sofia was more sobering. For some of us who had visited Bulgaria previously, it was disconcerting to hear how the pandemic had decimated many of the more promising coalitions and support centers for women and political alternatives. This content caught fire recently in 50,000 protesting corruption, forcing the center-right government to resign, so hopefully positive change is now coming to Bulgaria.

As these reports indicate, we were encouraged by some of the emerging efforts among education, union, and Roma activists in addition to others. We worried about the challenges

faced by journalists in these countries who are valiantly trying to spread the word and hold power accountable. Commitments to progress in the face of populist, right-wing political movements are

still strong in both countries, but sustainability and resources are constant challenges, with many of these efforts in both countries relying on deeply committed volunteers and collectives as other support, especially from the EU has lessened.

We found more than we expected, making the dialogue invaluable and inspiring the Organizers Forum to next visit Spain to see where Europe may be heading.